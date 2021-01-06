Seele (SEELE) Price Up 12% This Week

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Seele has a total market cap of $58.71 million and approximately $18.83 million worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Seele has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Seele token can now be purchased for $0.0839 or 0.00001076 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Bilaxy, HADAX and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Seele alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00046652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.39 or 0.00321833 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00034270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 55.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,140.90 or 0.03210005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014110 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Seele

Seele (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. The official website for Seele is seele.pro . Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Seele is medium.com/seeletech

Buying and Selling Seele

Seele can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CoinBene, DDEX, HADAX, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.