SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.12

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.12 and traded as high as $3.57. SemiLEDs shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 20,311 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 million, a P/E ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 23.87% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SemiLEDs stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.35% of SemiLEDs at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

