Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) dropped 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 2,322,279 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 5,904,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70.

Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Seneca Biopharma had a negative net margin of 221.07% and a negative return on equity of 138.92%.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types.

