Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Stock Price Down 7%

Shares of Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) dropped 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 10,625,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 4,367,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 415.54% and a negative net margin of 182.96%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Senmiao Technology stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 72,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.25% of Senmiao Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. Its services include the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing, connecting ride-hailing drivers to financial institutions to buy, or get financing on the purchase of, cars to be used to provide ride-hailing services.

