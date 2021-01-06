Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Shares Gap Down to $115.00

Sensyne Health PLC (LON:SENS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $115.00, but opened at $109.50. Sensyne Health shares last traded at $112.00, with a volume of 329,504 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of Sensyne Health in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 129.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 81.08. The company has a market capitalization of £148.63 million and a P/E ratio of -6.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

