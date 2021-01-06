Sentinel Chain Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $188,832.99 and approximately $11,191.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded up 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain (SENC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

