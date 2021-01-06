Sentinel Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $11.76 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $11.76 million and $2.34 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Bittrex, Upbit and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sentinel Protocol

UPP is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 421,512,615 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bittrex, IDEX, GDAC, Bibox, Upbit, DDEX, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

