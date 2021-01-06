Sentivate Trading Up 106% Over Last Week (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Sentivate token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN and STEX. Sentivate has a market cap of $11.52 million and $339,184.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sentivate has traded up 106% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00047151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.87 or 0.00322226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00034626 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 63.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,197.88 or 0.03360221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014096 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Sentivate is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,442,164,335 tokens. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com

Sentivate can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, STEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

