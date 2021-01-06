Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Trading 5.4% Higher

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.79 and last traded at $25.71. 1,040,637 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,017,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $27.50 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.07.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.80. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 1,080.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $611,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

