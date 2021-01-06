Serge Saxonov Sells 10,000 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $1,399,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 890,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,603,187.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

On Tuesday, December 1st, Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $1,514,000.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Serge Saxonov sold 7,076 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total transaction of $964,812.60.

NASDAQ:TXG traded down $1.40 on Wednesday, reaching $140.25. 2,754,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,776. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.52. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $166.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.00.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $71.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.71 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 19.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 9.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TXG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.64.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.