ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.37

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.37 and last traded at $44.17, with a volume of 1826 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.97.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SFBS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. ServisFirst Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day moving average of $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.32 million. Equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.20%.

In other news, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 18,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $747,180.00. Also, COO Clarence C. Pouncey III sold 2,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 690,806 shares in the company, valued at $27,977,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,884 shares of company stock worth $2,203,491. 10.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,052,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,831,000 after purchasing an additional 342,258 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 739,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,965,000 after acquiring an additional 14,803 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,952,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,240,000 after acquiring an additional 23,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 38,901 shares in the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.