Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Sells $903,563.85 in Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $903,563.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,764.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Daniel Harris Meyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 125,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $10,121,250.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 75,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $4,885,500.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 14,115 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $1,059,471.90.

On Thursday, October 8th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,756,750.00.

NYSE:SHAK traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $86.88. 647,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,627. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.11. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $91.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -421.86 and a beta of 1.71.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHAK. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Shake Shack from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $46.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 133.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth about $545,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 36.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 34.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

