Sharder (SS) Market Capitalization Achieves $460,582.41

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Sharder token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sharder has a total market cap of $460,582.41 and approximately $79,168.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sharder has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00044597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00036636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.76 or 0.00332625 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $830.01 or 0.02384915 BTC.

Sharder Token Profile

Sharder (SS) is a token. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 tokens. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain

Sharder Token Trading

Sharder can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

