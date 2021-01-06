Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) Earns Outperform Rating from ATB Capital

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at ATB Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. National Bank Financial raised Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark set a C$5.50 target price on Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.31.

Get Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) alerts:

TSE SCL traded up C$0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$4.12. The company had a trading volume of 674,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,506. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.82. The company has a market cap of C$290.13 million and a PE ratio of -0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.84. Shawcor Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.64 and a 1-year high of C$12.47.

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.23) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$267.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$294.07 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Shawcor Ltd. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO)

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.