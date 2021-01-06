Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $65.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.84% from the company’s previous close.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point raised Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $73.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $76.45.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.75 million. Research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $495,328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,364,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 623.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,886,000. 21.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

