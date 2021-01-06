Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Down 6.5%

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) dropped 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $67.38 and last traded at $68.92. Approximately 1,149,478 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 899,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.73.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.69.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.20 and a 200 day moving average of $60.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $495,328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,618,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,610,000 after buying an additional 1,288,921 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,096,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,021,000 after purchasing an additional 284,410 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 938.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,597,000 after purchasing an additional 945,524 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $39,261,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 690,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,410,000 after purchasing an additional 143,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.