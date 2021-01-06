ShipChain (SHIP) Price Down 27% Over Last Week

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 30.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 6th. One ShipChain token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. ShipChain has a market cap of $358,830.89 and $377.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 27% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00046173 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.99 or 0.00308166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00032147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,027.69 or 0.02802897 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013680 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ShipChain Token Profile

ShipChain is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges.

