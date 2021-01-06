Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.74

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.74 and traded as high as $39.32. Shoe Carnival shares last traded at $38.60, with a volume of 128,527 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SCVL shares. BidaskClub upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered Shoe Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Shoe Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.74. The firm has a market cap of $544.41 million, a PE ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.39. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $274.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 17,011.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

