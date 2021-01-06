Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) rose 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €161.00 ($189.41) and last traded at €158.00 ($185.88). Approximately 178,601 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €148.20 ($174.35).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €174.00 ($204.71) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €139.00 ($163.53) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €149.00 ($175.29).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €138.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is €138.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of -56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

