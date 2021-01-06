Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SIEGY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

SIEGY stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,472. The company has a market cap of $127.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $31.62 and a 12 month high of $76.64.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

