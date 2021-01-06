SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Trading Up 1.2%

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.38 and last traded at $7.35. Approximately 191,764 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 167,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SIGA shares. TheStreet raised SIGA Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $568.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.52 and a beta of 0.33.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 339.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 9,667 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. 29.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

