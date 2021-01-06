Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Shares Down 8.1%

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB)’s stock price fell 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $3.05. 587,037 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 362,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. Sigma Labs had a negative return on equity of 296.19% and a negative net margin of 826.84%.

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. The company offers PrintRite3D, an in-process-quality-assurance suite of software applications that embeds quality assurance and process control practices for metal-based additive manufacturing or 3D printing, and other advanced manufacturing technologies, as well as provides related engineering consulting services.

