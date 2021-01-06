Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.39

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.39 and last traded at $32.39, with a volume of 31746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.62.

SIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth approximately $24,134,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth approximately $12,022,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 53.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 240,670 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth approximately $2,811,000.

About Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

