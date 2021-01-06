SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) Lowered to Hold at Desjardins

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) was downgraded by Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

SILV stock opened at $11.75 on Monday. SilverCrest Metals has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $12.88.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

