Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

NYSE SI traded down $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.76. 30,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,031. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average of $23.98.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.02%.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $2,439,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,542.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,383.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 505,148 shares of company stock worth $20,133,188 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 12.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,086,000 after buying an additional 110,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 120.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 226,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 123,944 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 204,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 17.5% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 171,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 25,505 shares in the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

