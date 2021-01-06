Silverway Trading Up 26.1% This Week (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Silverway token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinLim, BitMart and Coinsbit. Silverway has a total market cap of $1,633.75 and approximately $67.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Silverway has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,017.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.02 or 0.01290847 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00046079 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002502 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008170 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.16 or 0.00194648 BTC.

Silverway Token Profile

Silverway (SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Silverway is silverway.io . The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Coinsbit and CoinLim. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

