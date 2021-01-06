Single Collateral DAI Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $902.00 (SAI)

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Single Collateral DAI has a market cap of $8.57 million and approximately $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Single Collateral DAI has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00046173 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.99 or 0.00308166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00032147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,027.69 or 0.02802897 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013680 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI (SAI) is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Single Collateral DAI is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

