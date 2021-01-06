SingularDTV (SNGLS) Achieves Market Cap of $3.34 Million

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. SingularDTV has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and $260,546.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SingularDTV has traded up 38.5% against the US dollar. One SingularDTV token can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV (CRYPTO:SNGLS) is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

