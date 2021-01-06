SingularityNET (AGI) Trading Up 89.2% Over Last Week

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 22.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 6th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $70.72 million and $1.38 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0829 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 89.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00046463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.07 or 0.00314412 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00032986 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,038.42 or 0.02862216 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGI) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,740,884 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

