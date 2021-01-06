SITC International (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Shares Up 3.8%

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) shares shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.45 and last traded at $23.45. 1,950 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 1,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.11.

SITC International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SITIY)

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, provides integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for SITC International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITC International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.