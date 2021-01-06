SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Trading 6.1% Higher

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) shares rose 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.52 and last traded at $10.39. Approximately 2,438,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,820,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SITC. BidaskClub cut SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Compass Point raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $8.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 1.35.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $95.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 25,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $259,436.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,465,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,057,022.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,671,207 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,588. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITC. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 17.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 429,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 63,818 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in SITE Centers by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in SITE Centers by 80.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 318,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 142,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 1.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers Company Profile (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

