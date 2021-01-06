SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Hits New 1-Year High at $163.14

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $163.14 and last traded at $158.98, with a volume of 9935 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.04.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.63.

The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.78 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 24.41%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,443,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 300.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 850,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,226,000 after purchasing an additional 34,814 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 32.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,809 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

