SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

1/5/2021 – SiteOne Landscape Supply was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/24/2020 – SiteOne Landscape Supply was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $176.00 price target on the stock.

12/22/2020 – SiteOne Landscape Supply was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/18/2020 – SiteOne Landscape Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $123.00 to $134.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – SiteOne Landscape Supply was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/15/2020 – SiteOne Landscape Supply was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $159.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2020 – SiteOne Landscape Supply was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $148.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $155.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.29 and a 1-year high of $161.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.51 and a 200-day moving average of $127.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 1.20.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.78 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,443,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 63.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

