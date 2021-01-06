Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)’s stock price rose 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.71 and last traded at $36.00. Approximately 2,570,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,691,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.21.

SIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -56.08 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.05.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $126.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $27,980.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,572 shares in the company, valued at $11,960,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,981,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,953,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,659,000 after purchasing an additional 31,310 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 9.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,780,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,153,000 after purchasing an additional 160,135 shares during the last quarter. EMS Capital LP bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $28,030,000. Finally, Altai Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.3% in the second quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 727,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 23,326 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

