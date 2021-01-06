SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Cut to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SJW. TheStreet raised shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SJW Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Shares of SJW opened at $68.76 on Wednesday. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $74.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 75.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.93.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). SJW Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $165.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $67,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew F. Walters sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $328,851.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,448 shares of company stock valued at $433,747 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in SJW Group by 48.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in SJW Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

