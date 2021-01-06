SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.43

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.43 and last traded at $25.39, with a volume of 1890 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.79.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average is $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 3.79%. On average, analysts expect that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 97.5% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. 8.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile (NYSE:SKM)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

