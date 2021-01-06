Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) shot up 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.84 and last traded at $37.46. 1,928,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 1,411,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.38.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $8,512,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,215,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $7,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 461,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,138,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Strs Ohio grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,027,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

