Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) shot up 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.84 and last traded at $37.46. 1,928,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 1,411,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.38.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.90.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.08.
In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $8,512,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,215,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $7,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 461,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,138,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Strs Ohio grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,027,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.
About Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX)
Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.
