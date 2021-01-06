Skycoin (SKY) Price Hits $0.56 on Top Exchanges

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Skycoin has a market cap of $10.63 million and approximately $451,380.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001504 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00027497 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00113213 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.42 or 0.00490414 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00049814 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.22 or 0.00239859 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00054938 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

