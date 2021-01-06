SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Trading Up 6.3%

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)’s share price was up 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.10 and last traded at $41.29. Approximately 493,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 411,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.86.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SKYW shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.93.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. The business had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.15 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the third quarter worth about $278,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in SkyWest by 12.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in SkyWest by 2,965.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 28,260 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in SkyWest during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SkyWest by 43.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 137,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 41,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

