Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield Sells 114,407 Shares

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 114,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $4,814,246.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,211,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,976,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Stewart Butterfield sold 650,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $25,525,500.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Stewart Butterfield sold 75,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,250,750.00.

NYSE:WORK traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.79. 11,630,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,914,779. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average of $31.95. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $44.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.43 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.48 million. On average, research analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Slack Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Slack Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,857,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,921,000 after buying an additional 808,565 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Slack Technologies by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,490,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,121,000 after buying an additional 14,718,317 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Slack Technologies by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,044,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,234,000 after buying an additional 9,316,364 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Slack Technologies by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,801,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,717,000 after buying an additional 3,802,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 153.5% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,626,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829,486 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

