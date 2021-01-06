Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Up 5.1%

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.10 and last traded at $86.77. 378,479 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 451,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.59.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNBR. Bank of America raised shares of Sleep Number from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.64.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $531.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.82 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $209,008.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,788.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $148,603.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,976 shares of company stock worth $7,345,487. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,469,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,090,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,153,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

