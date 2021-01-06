SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.76

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.76 and last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 45558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.41.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLM. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.14.

Get SLM alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $364.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.42 million. SLM had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 23.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

In other SLM news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 32,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $304,352.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SLM by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SLM by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SLM by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 931,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 169,531 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in SLM by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 403,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 31,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000.

About SLM (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.