Small Love Potion Trading 5.2% Lower This Week (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Small Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $763,131.01 and approximately $50,640.00 worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Small Love Potion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00027764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00115311 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.19 or 0.00207562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.27 or 0.00494900 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.00245585 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00016648 BTC.

Small Love Potion Token Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com

Small Love Potion Token Trading

Small Love Potion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

