SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target Raised to $56.00

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its price objective raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $39.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.56% from the stock’s current price.

SGH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on SMART Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.28. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $40.82. The company has a market cap of $980.02 million, a PE ratio of -565.14 and a beta of 0.87.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $291.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 49,005 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $1,485,341.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,904.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Adams acquired 9,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $255,221.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,345,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,122. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,941,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in SMART Global by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in SMART Global by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 16,678 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its holdings in SMART Global by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 658,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,010,000 after buying an additional 33,423 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

