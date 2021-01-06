Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L) (LON:SMS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.25

Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L) (LON:SMS) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L)’s previous dividend of $4.58. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SMS traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 747 ($9.76). The company had a trading volume of 83,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,835. Smart Metering Systems plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 436.60 ($5.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 769 ($10.05). The stock has a market cap of £843.62 million and a P/E ratio of 4.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 669.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 626.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.92.

In related news, insider Graeme Bissett purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 578 ($7.55) per share, for a total transaction of £40,460 ($52,861.25).

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, connects, owns, operates, and maintains metering systems and databases on behalf of energy companies in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

