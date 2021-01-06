SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to announce $30.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.80 million. SmartFinancial posted sales of $23.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year sales of $115.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $116.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $117.55 million, with estimates ranging from $115.30 million to $118.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $30.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.21 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub raised SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of SMBK opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $277.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.71.

In other SmartFinancial news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn purchased 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $26,419.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 64,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,720.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 380.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 41.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

