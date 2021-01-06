Smiths News Plc (SNWS.L) (LON:SNWS) Shares Gap Down to $29.45

Shares of Smiths News Plc (SNWS.L) (LON:SNWS) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.45, but opened at $28.40. Smiths News Plc (SNWS.L) shares last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 234,755 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 29.65.

In other Smiths News Plc (SNWS.L) news, insider David Blackwood acquired 33,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £8,993.16 ($11,749.62). Also, insider Jonathan Bunting sold 71,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37), for a total transaction of £20,054.44 ($26,201.25).

Smiths News Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of newspapers and mixed freight in the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through Smiths News and Tuffnells segments. The Smiths News segment distributes newspapers and magazines to 27,000 retailers from 39 distribution centers across England and Wales.

