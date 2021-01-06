Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) traded down 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $266.41 and last traded at $268.02. 5,687,694 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 4,951,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $283.83.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.55.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $319.16.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.65 million. Snowflake’s revenue was up 118.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.92) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth approximately $14,101,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth approximately $384,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth approximately $3,094,000.

Snowflake Company Profile (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

