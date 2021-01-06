SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TLMD. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on SOC Telemed in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on SOC Telemed in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

TLMD stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.42. 256,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,566. SOC Telemed has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $12.08.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.