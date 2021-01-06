SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $73.22

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.22 and traded as high as $79.99. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $78.72, with a volume of 9,980 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.92.

About SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF)

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

